M-PESA Foundation, in partnership with Zuri Health and Lion Sight First Eye Hospital, has hosted a free medical camp held at Unoa Grounds, Wote Town, Makueni County.

Among the key medical services provided at the camp included women’s health consultations/ Women received services such as breast cancer screening, prenatal clinics, antenatal checkups and child clinics. Other services included eye care consultations, dental screenings and general doctor consultations. The Foundation handed over 100 Mama Packs to new mothers and expectant women at Makueni County Referral Hospital to boost maternal health.

“Health is one of our key pillars, and through these medical camps, we have taken critical services closer to people across the country. By integrating technology into these medical camps, we can follow up on their progress after getting treatment. These camps enhance our health interventions through partnerships with county governments ensuring we reach more communities,” said Nicholas Ng’ang’a, M-PESA Foundation Chairman.

Makueni marks the 25th medical camp in the second phase of the programme, where over 53,000 people have benefitted from free critical medical care in 18 counties, including Nairobi, Machakos, Taita Taveta, Nakuru, Kwale, Siaya, Migori, Kajiado and Kisii among others.

The medical camps offer patients free follow-up consultations with doctors via SMS and WhatsApp for up to six months.

In Makueni County, Safaricom, through its Foundations, has implemented several health interventions, including the construction of a Ksh. 27 million maternity complex at Tawa Sub-County Hospital and a free fistula camp at Makueni County Referral Hospital where over 200 women received surgery and treatment.

Under Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative, facilities such as Itumbule Health Centre, Kako Health Centre, Kilungu Sub-County Hospital and Kalamba Dispensary have received equipment to improve service delivery.