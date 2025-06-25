Shares

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the M-Pesa Foundation have signed an MOU to advance quality and equitable access to reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health services in Kenya.

The new partnership will focus on strengthening the health system through enhanced access to emergency obstetric and newborn care, expanding access to skilled birth attendance. It will also focus on scaling up digital health innovations, and tackling obstetric fistula through prevention and treatment interventions.

The partnership comes at a time when maternal and newborn health outcomes in Kenya remain a key concern, particularly in underserved regions such as the arid and semi-arid lands and urban informal settlements. Despite commendable progress in skilled birth attendance, maternal and neonatal mortality rates remain high, at 355 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and 21 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births. UNFPA and the M-Pesa Foundation will work to ensure that no mother or child is left behind, regardless of their geography or social status.

“Today, through this Memorandum of Understanding, UNFPA Kenya and the M-Pesa Foundation are embarking on a truly transformative partnership,” said Mr. Anders Thomsen, UNFPA Representative to Kenya. “The M-Pesa Foundation, a leader in innovation and social responsibility, brings deep commitment and an unparalleled expertise, leveraging technology and expansive telecommunication networks. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations to address systemic inequities and ensure that no mother or newborn is left behind, regardless of their geography or social status.”

M-Pesa Foundation Chairman Mr Nicholas Ng’ang’a emphasized the Foundation’s enduring commitment to health equity. “Our purpose at the M-Pesa Foundation is to transform lives in the communities we serve. We are proud to partner with UNFPA to invest in solutions that improve Maternal, Newborn, and Child health. We believe that together we can deliver impact where needed most and restore dignity to women and girls.”

Through this MoU, the two organizations will work together to advocate for policy reforms, community involvement for client-driven service delivery, mobilize resources, and explore innovative financing mechanisms, including the private sector players for maternal and newborn health.

