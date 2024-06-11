Shares

MPESA Foundation has hosted a medical camp in Bungoma County which has benefitted more than 3,000 residents. The camp was a partnership with Zuri Health and Lion Sight First Eye Hospital.

The Foundation distributed 100 mama packs at Bungoma County Referral Hospital containing essentials for mothers and babies as part of its efforts to enhance maternal and child health.

In April this year, the Foundation began a fresh phase medical camps where it has invested KES 77 million targeting 12 counties. In the new phase, three medical camps have been organized in Nairobi, Siaya and Machakos counties where more than 10,000 people have benefitted from medical services.

“In the first phase of our medical camps, we realized the need to continue taking healthcare services closer to the people. In line with our purpose of transforming lives, we are investing in 12 more medical camps with a focus on non-communicable diseases, reproductive health advice and general health consultations” said Karen Basiye, Executive Director, M-PESA Foundation.

MPESA Foundation launched its medical camp programme in Lamu County in May last year and held camps in Nairobi, Kakamega, Mombasa, Meru, Kisumu, Trans Nzoia, Narok, Nyandarua, Garissa, Kirinyaga and Machakos counties.

At the medical camps, Zuri Health provides technology solutions by offering patients free follow-up consultations with doctors via SMS and WhatsApp for up to six months.