Safaricom Foundation has announced the kickoff the handover of the Shine Kenya Shinda Mamilii Kama Bingwa Community projects in Machakos and Kitui Counties. These community projects are championed by the community heroes who won the weekly KES 1M in the Shine Kenya Shinda Mamilii Kama Bingwa campaign.

The campaign saw a total of 31 customers from across Kenya each win KES 1M. Each of these weekly winners (31 millionaires) received an additional KES.250,000 courtesy of Safaricom Foundation to support and empower their communities with a project of their choice. These are the projects currently under implementation.

In Machakos County, 19-year-old Mary Kanini Mutisya who was a week five winner of KES 1M, chose to support Pillars of Hope Children’s Home in Mavoko with essential food supplies, bedding and other necessities. She is also paying school fees for 11 underprivileged children from her community courtesy of the additional

KES 250,000 from Safaricom Foundation.

“I know what it feels like to lack school fees and eventually drop out of school as it is a struggle I went through before my breakthrough from Safaricom Shine Kenya campaign. I understand it might not be enough to help everyone, but using what we have to uplift others, one person at a time, means everything to me,” said Mary

Kanini.

Meanwhile, in Kitui County, Upendo Children’s Home also received a cheque of KES 250,000 from Timothy Mulei Maingi, a 25-year-old fruits and vegetable vendor also won in the Shine Kenya Shinda Mamilii Kama Bingwa weekly draws.

Mr.Maingi, dedicated the funds to purchasing food items and mattresses to support the children at the home.

“I am deeply grateful to Timothy Mulei for choosing to support this facility. His generosity has touched many young hearts. Today, we are thrilled to receive items that will go along way in supporting these children. To the Safaricom Foundation, we are equally delighted by the incredible work you are doing to support and transform the lives of Kenyans,” said Canaan Ochieng, Founder of Upendo Children’s Home.

The Shine Kenya Shinda Mamilii Kama Bingwa campaign launched in June this year, rewarded over 2.5 million Safaricom customers across the country with cash, airtime, and data, among other prizes.

Currently, through the Safaricom Foundation, the campaign is actualizing the winners’ dreams of supporting their communities through community-centric projects.