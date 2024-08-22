Shares

Safaricom has announced the final five winners of the Shine Kenya Shinda Mamilii Kama Bingwa campaign. Each winner received Ksh. 1 million, along with an additional Ksh. 250,000 to support a community project of their choice. The latest awards mark the final weekly winners’ announcement ahead of the grand draw. Since the campaign’s launch in May, a total of 30 weekly millionaires have been crowned.

The eight-week campaign will conclude with the announcement of the grand prize winner, who will win Ksh. 5 million plus an additional Ksh. 1 million to support a community project.

The five final winners awarded are Geoffrey Kibet from Nairobi, Boaz Mwaniki from Kitui, Margaret Wamathai from Mai Mahiu, Synaida Boyani Nyamongo from Serem, Vihiga County, and Mary Kanini Mutisya from Athi River.

In addition to the monetary awards, the campaign has also awarded various customers across the country with daily prizes. These prizes include airtime to 200,000 customers, data bundles to 200,000 customers, SMS bundles to more than 300,000 customers and Digital Content to more than 1.2 million customers.

During the award ceremony in Sabatia in Kakamega County, Synaida Boyani Nyamongo expressed her joy at being one of the lucky winners. “I am still in shock after receiving a call from Safaricom that I had won KES 1 million through Shinda Mamilii Kama Bingwa. I am incredibly grateful, as this is a huge blessing from God. I never imagined I would win in any promotion. I run a small shop here in Serem, and I plan to use this money to add stock and grow my business. I also intend to use some of the funds to complete my mother’s house, which had stalled due to lack of funds,” she said.

Synaida also announced her intention to launch a project to provide food to underprivileged school-children in her community using the Ksh. 250,000 from the Safaricom Foundation. “We have many school-going kids in this area who lack food. I want to start a feeding programme to support them using the funds from the Safaricom Foundation,” she added.

Margaret Wamathai, who is currently unemployed, was overjoyed upon receiving her cheque. She plans to use the money to reopen her motorcycle spare parts shop, which closed two years ago due to financial difficulties. “Life has been tough, especially being jobless in the current economy. But now, I am confident things will change as we plan to revive our business and fully support our family. I also want to use some of the money to build a house,” she said.

Margaret further stated that she would use the community project funds to purchase blankets and mattresses for a children’s home in Mai Mahiu.

Boaz Mwaniki was overwhelmed with joy after being announced as a winner from the Mt. Kenya region. The 19-year-old mason and last-born in a family of three said, “I see my life changing completely from today. I finished high school two years ago, and since then, I have been working as a mason to support my mother and siblings. I will use this money to go back to school to pursue a course in journalism and mass communication and support my sister with college fees.”

Like Margaret, Boaz also plans to use the Ksh. 250,000 from the Safaricom Foundation to support a children’s home in the Migwani sub-location, improving their living standards.

19-year-old Mary Kanini Mutisya, a first-year hospitality student was also rewarded as a winner. Mary who comes from Athi River, also plans to use the community project funds from the Safaricom Foundation to support a local children’s home.

Geoffrey Kibet, who is involved in agricultural farming, was thrilled after winning Ksh. 1 million. The father of one plans to expand his farming project and enroll in a degree program to pursue political science and public administration.

To participate, customers need to transact on MPESA or purchase any Safaricom Bundles. For every Ksh. 200 transacted on MPESA and any bundles purchase of Ksh. 20 and above, customers will earn an entry into the weekly draw. Qualifying MPESA transactions include Send Money (P2P), Lipa na MPESA, and any transaction made through the MPESA app, My Safaricom app, or by dialling *444#, *544# or *334#.