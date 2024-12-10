Shares

Safaricom Foundation has launched the Wezesha Agri-Eco Hub Project in Busia County. The project aims to empower over 5,000 youth in Busia County through agriculture, enterprise development, and ecopreneurship.

Safaricom Foundation has invested Ksh. 120 million in the two-year pilot program. It will be implemented in collaboration with Ustadi Foundation, Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), Alupe University, and the County Government of Busia, among other partners.

The program will train 5,000 youth, women and persons with disabilities in Busia County, focusing on agribusiness, digital literacy, and value chain management skills. It will also promote climate-smart farming practices among youth-led farms in the region, ensuring sustainability and resilience in agricultural production.

“Our current strategy places a strong emphasis on economic empowerment as a key pillar of community transformation. This project, which is phase 3 of the Wezesha Agri Program, is designed to inspire a new generation of agripreneurs and redefine agriculture as a viable and attractive pathway for youth to achieve self-reliance,” said Joseph Ogutu, Safaricom Foundation Chairman.

As part of the program, over 4,000 youth will be linked to digital finance platforms, enabling them to access loans, savings, and insurance products to support their agribusiness ventures. The program will also create employment opportunities by connecting youth-led agribusinesses to local and international markets via e-commerce.

Additionally, a centre of excellence Demo Farm will be established in Alupe, Busia County, where young people will gain hands-on experience in agribusiness and ecopreneurship.

Participants will be introduced to agricultural techniques, green technologies such as solar-powered irrigation and biogas systems, and digital tools to help them access financial services and markets.

Ustadi Foundation, which will implement the program, has contributed Ksh. 18 million and professional support, while the Lake Basin Development Authority will provide a 12-acre demonstration farm as well as technical expertise, in collaboration with Alupe University. The County Government of Busia has also pledged its support to ensure the program’s successful implementation.

The Wezesha III Agri-Eco Hub Project builds on the success of earlier Wezesha Agri initiatives, such as the program in Kajiado County, which empowered over 1,000 youth and women to establish thriving agribusinesses. Successful implementation of this pilot phase in Busia will see the program scaled to 18 other counties across the country.