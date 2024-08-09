Shares

Safaricom has awarded five more winners with Ksh. 1 million each in the ongoing countrywide Shine Kenya Shinda Mamilii Kama Bingwa campaign.

This is the fifth week of the promotion, bringing the total number of weekly millionaires to 25. Each winner also received an additional Ksh. 250,000 from the Safaricom Foundation to support a community project of their choice.

The award ceremony took place in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, where the latest five winners were announced. These are Samuel Kuria from Nairobi, Emmanuel Mbogo from Murang’a, Kevin Bitienyi from Kakamega, Geoffrey Langat from Mulot, and Tabu Ndonya from Mariakani in Mombasa County.

Speaking during the award ceremony, a 45-year-old mother of four, Tabu Ndonga from Mariakani, expressed her joy after receiving her cheque of Ksh. 1 million. She stated that the money will significantly help her support her family, as she has struggled to provide for her children’s basic needs due to her minimal income as a house manager. She plans to support her local dispensary with the extra Ksh. 250,000.

Emmanuel Mbogo, an 18-year-old from Murang’a, was elated after being announced as one of the weekly winners in the ongoing campaign. Mbogo, whose dreams were previously shattered due to an inability to afford college fees after completing form four last year, now plans to return to school to pursue a course in plumbing. This will enable him to secure a job and support his family.

Similar sentiments about school fees and returning to education were echoed by Samuel Kuria, a part-time lecturer at a private university in the country. Samuel said, “We are living in tough economic times, and many people are struggling to make ends meet. I feel this is a great initiative by Safaricom to support and transform Kenyans’ lives. With this money, my hopes of going back to school to pursue my PhD have come true, and I can expand my poultry project, which I have partnered on with my mum.”

Kevin Bitienyi, a 33-year-old casual worker from Shimanyiro, Kakamega County, could not hide his happiness after being awarded the cheque. “I have worked as a casual labourer, but from today I will become self-employed as I plan to venture into serious agricultural business to grow myself and support my family. I feel my life is going to change tremendously; I will never be the same,” said Mr. Bitienyi.

To participate in the campaign, customers need to transact on M-PESA or purchase any Safaricom Bundles. For every Ksh. 200 transacted on M-PESA and any Bundles purchase of Ksh. 20 and above, customers will earn an entry into the weekly draw. Qualifying M-PESA transactions include Send Money (P2P), Lipa na M-PESA, any transaction made through the M-PESA app, My Safaricom app, or by dialing *444#, *544# or *334#.