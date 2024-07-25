Shares

Safaricom has awarded 5 more customers with Ksh. 1 million each in the ongoing Shine Kenya Shinda Mamilii Kama Bingwa campaign. The campaign, which began in early May, aims to lighten Kenyans’ financial burden, and has so far awarded 15 Kenyans, with 16 more set to win. The grand prize winner will walk away with Ksh. 5 million.

In addition to the Ksh. 1 million, each winner will receive an additional Ksh. 250,000 courtesy of the Safaricom Foundation to support any community initiative of their choice.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Machakos County, Naomi Mbithe Muli, a primary school teacher, expressed her joy at receiving the Ksh. 1 million. “When I first received the call, I was hesitant to accept that I had indeed won. However, on visiting the Safaricom shop, it dawned on me that I can now finish building my mom’s house and upgrade my life by going back to school,” said Naomi.

The 41-year-old is also committed to changing the lives of her students with the Ksh. 250,000 for community service. “I want to buy school uniforms and stationery for some of the vulnerable students in my school. I am also committed to making sure we get practical apparatus for CBC students,” she said

For Rachel Wanjiru Muthike, a tea and coffee farmer from Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, this reward came in handy for her. The mother of three was beyond elated to learn that she could finally finish her projects and set aside some of the money for investments to secure her children’s future. Like Naomi, Rachel is also using the community prize to buy practical apparatus for CBC students in a nearby primary school.

Rono Kibet, a winner from Trans Mara East, explained, “For a long time, we had to ask a local private primary school for a place to worship. Now, God has blessed me, and I intend to change the state of our church. I will use the Ksh. 250,000 to buy land for our church. My Ksh. 1 million will be directed towards a poultry project I have wanted to do over the years. This project will secure my future and that of my family.”

The fourth winner is Njeri Kamau, who has yet to come to terms with her win. The 24-year-old occupational therapist in Nairobi says she is still overwhelmed but very excited about what the future holds. Njeri intends to put a smile on the faces of special needs children for whom she will buy wheelchairs. She will spend the Ksh. 1 million to open a pantry and spice shop to ensure she is always generating income. She will also invest some of the money.

The fifth and final winner, Osano Gideon from Migori County, believes this is the turning point in his life. This windfall represents not just a financial uplift but an opportunity to transform his future and that of his community. Osano intends to invest a portion of his winnings in a small business, which he hopes will provide a stable income for his family. Additionally, he will use the community reward to improve the local school by purchasing much-needed supplies and paying fees for underprivileged students.

To participate in the campaign, Safaricom customers need to transact on MPESA or purchase any Safaricom data bundles. For every Ksh. 200 transacted on MPESA and any Shine Kenya Bundles purchase of Ksh. 20 and above, customers will earn an entry into the weekly draw. Qualifying M-PESA transactions include Send Money (P2P), Lipa na MPESA, any transaction made through the MPESA app, My Safaricom app, dialing *444#, *544# or *334#.