Safaricom Foundation has announced an investment of KES 170 million to fund community projects which are set to benefit over 1.6 million Kenyans countrywide.

The fund will be channeled through programs in areas of health, education, and economic empowerment under the Foundation’s sustainable philanthropy programs namely Ndoto Zetu, Pamoja, and Usamaria.

Ndoto Zetu, which is now entering its fifth phase, aims to support individual Kenyans to bring to life the dreams and aspirations they have for their communities. The Foundation has set aside KES 100 million towards this initiative, with submissions open from 12th July 2023 through to 11th August 2023.

“The transformation we have seen since the inception of Ndoto Zetu affirms that Kenyans are very passionate about positively impacting their communities. Each dream we help fulfill translates to thousands of lives being uplifted, that is why we are keen to continue partnering with Kenyans to transform lives,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

As part of its community investments, Safaricom Foundation has also set aside KES 50 million towards its Pamoja Scheme, which enables Safaricom staff to engage in a community project of their choice within the communities they serve, while a further KES 20 million has been set aside for Usamaria, an initiative through which the Foundation supports patients from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by offsetting their medical bills in public hospitals.

Since 2019, Safaricom Foundation has invested KES 271 million in over 1400 Ndoto Zetu community projects in education, health, and economic empowerment, improving the lives of more than 1.9 million Kenyans. In the recently concluded phase 4, the Foundation funded 392 projects worth KES 100 million, impacting over 700,000 lives.

Kenyans wishing to participate in Ndoto Zetu can send a written submission through the Ndoto Zetu portal or visit any Safaricom Retail Shop and fill in an application form for a chance to have their community dream realized. Successful participants will be contacted by Safaricom Foundation via 0722 000 000.