Safaricom Foundation has announced that it has set aside Ksh. 100 million for its Ndoto Zetu initiative. The initiative calls on Kenyans to partner with the Foundation to have their community dreams and aspirations brought to life.

Since its inception in 2019, Ndoto Zetu has reached close to 3 million Kenyans. This year, the Safaricom Foundation aims to reach a further 2 million with projects worth 100 million shillings.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa made the announcement at Salvation Army Joytown Secondary School in Thika, Kiambu County, where the foundation donated 10 laptops and 8 projectors worth over KES 1.5 million shillings.

“Ndoto Zetu aims to support Kenyans who are keen to make an impact in their communities through social investments. Through the initiative, we ask Kenyans to share their dreams and aspirations that they hope to achieve in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment. Each dream we help fulfil translates to thousands of lives being uplifted and transformed”, Said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Kenyans wishing to participate can send a written submission through Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu website or visit any Safaricom Retail Shop and fill in an application form for a chance to have their community dream realized.