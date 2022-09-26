Shares

Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) has announced that it has appointed Engineer Liz Aluvanze as the new CEO. This follows the retirement of Col. (Rtd) E. K. Waithaka who served as CEO for 25 years.

KAAO is a national umbrella body whose role is to promote, foster, enhance, and protect the interests of those engaged in the Aviation Industry and allied businesses.

Liz Aluvanze brings a wealth of experience as an air transport professional She has knowledge and skills in Air Transport Strategic Management, Engineering, Regulatory Policy and Air Law, Client Relationship Management and Contract Negotiations. Liz is an Air Transport Masters graduate of Cranfield University and holds a (BEng) in Aerospace Engineering from Manchester. Prior to her appointment she worked at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and has worked with various airlines including Kenya Airways and Fastjet.

Mr. Mbuvi Ngunze, Chairman of KAAO had this to say about the appointment: “The Executive Committee appreciates the leadership and expertise the association received from outgoing CEO Col. (Rtd) E. K. Waithaka, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. Col (Rtd) has had an illustrious career and his experience and expertise will continue to be a great resource to the association including the management, staff and the air transport industry. The Executive Committee welcomes Liz Aluvanze into her new role and we look forward to tapping from her knowledge and skills as we work towards a new chapter for the association and its membership towards creating a safe, secure, sustainable and vibrant air transport system.”

The Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) was created in 1965 to promote and enhance a safe, efficient and sustainable national aviation industry.