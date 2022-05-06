Shares

The Economic Survey 2022 by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has revealed that Kenyan employment rates rose slightly in 2021.

The employment rates rose slightly in 2021 increasing by 921,600 as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic had a devastating effect on the Kenyan economy which saw millions lose their jobs.

According to the Economic Survey, employment rates outside small scale agriculture and pastoralist activities stood at 18.3 million people up from 17.4 million in 2020.

The private sector recorded a growth of 6.8% in employment levels compared to a decline of 10 per cent in 2020. The private sector employed 1.9 million Kenyans from 1.8 million in 2020 which is still lower than the 2.1 million Kenyans employed in 2019. The share of private sector employment was 68.3% in 2021, higher than the previous year which stood at 67.8%.

The accommodation and food services activities recorded the largest increase in jobs at 23.9% to 61,700 from 49,800 jobs in 2020 as hotels, bars and restaurants reopened following the end of COVID-19 led closures in 2020. Tourism has also rebounded which has helped the sector recover.

Other sectors to record a higher employment count in the private sector includes administrative and support service activities, education and ICT. Wage employment in the modern sector also recorded a growth of 6% to 2.9 million in 2021 compared to 2.7 million in the previous year. This was attributed to a partial resumption of international travel, and a recovery in the manufacturing sector.

Employment levels in the public sector increased by 4.3% to 923,200 from 884,600. The increase was mainly attributed to recruitment in the civil service for essential services.

The informal sector which employs the majority of Kenyans employed 753,800 more people during the year.