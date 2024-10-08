Shares

UniWorld Group Africa (UWG Africa) and Kasi Insights recently announced a new partnership to launch the Gen Z Growth Playbook: Unlocking the Power of Z to Drive Sustainable Growth in Kenya. This resource provides actionable, data-driven strategies for brands to engage Generation Z, a demographic crucial to Africa’s future.

With a global Gen Z population of 420 million and an estimated annual spending power of USD 250 billion, this demographic is projected to see a 15% rise in purchasing power over the next five years. In Kenya, Gen Z accounts for approximately 30% of the population, projected to rise to 35% by 2030, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The Playbook identifies four distinct Gen Z segments in Kenya.

Ethical Influencers: 75% are influenced by a brand’s environmental efforts.

Global Pathfinders: 79% seek opportunities abroad, reflecting unmet local ambitions.

Vocal Activists: Recent protests against the 2024 Finance Bill demonstrate their commitment to societal change.

Market Shapers: 88% demand ethical transparency from brands.

The Playbook leverages Kasi’s Decision Intelligence platform alongside UWG’s understanding of African markets to provide real-time insights into Kenyan Gen Z’s dynamic preferences. This approach merges UWG’s expertise in cultural nuances with Kasi’s data analytics, uncovering key tensions and opportunities within this crucial market segment.

Speaking at the launch, Gil Kemami, CEO of Twotone Pan-Africa and UWG Africa stated, “They are not just consumers; they’re pivotal influencers shaping the nation’s future. Our playbook empowers brands to understand their dual nature as both global dreamers and local activists, providing tools to forge authentic connections that align with Kenya’s Vision 2030 goals for a digitally empowered economy.”

On his part, Yannick Lefang, Founder and CEO of Kasi Insight noted, “This playbook establishes Kasi Insights and UWG Africa as the go-to resources for brands navigating the complexities of the Kenyan Gen Z market. Our combined insights are designed to drive growth while fostering trust and engagement with this vital consumer group, particularly in the rapidly evolving digital landscape of East Africa.”