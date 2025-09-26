Shares

Tanqueray, the world’s leading premium gin, has made a sophisticated return to the 2025 Nairobi Polo Season. Partnering with the Nairobi Polo Club, the brand elevated the season, seamlessly blending the elegance of the elite sport with its own renowned craftsmanship.

Tanqueray Brand Manager, Nancy Nansikombi, highlighted the natural synergy between the two: “Polo, like Tanqueray, is about harmony and refinement. We are proud to celebrate a sport that embodies the same balance and craftsmanship that defines our gin.”

The 6 Goal and 12 Goal tournaments showcased thrilling displays of athletic artistry and precision. Tanqueray drew a direct parallel between the sport’s demands and the creation of its iconic gin. Just as polo requires a perfect mix of precision, strategy, speed, and flair, the gin is a masterclass in balance.

Each botanical in Tanqueray contributes a unique attribute, from the strength of juniper to the zest of coriander, to create a liquid that is both flavourful and exceptionally smooth. Similarly, just as the polo pony acts as the unsung hero, subtle supporting botanicals like chamomile, lime, and grapefruit provide the delicate touch that brings the entire blend into perfect harmony.