Shares

Greg Snow has won the third leg of the PGK Equator Tour which was held at the Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort in Nyahururu this last weekend. The four-day event ran from August 14th to 17th and brought together corporate-sponsored professionals competing for supremacy and a critical tour ranking.

Greg Snow finished with an amazing score of -16. Not far behind, Njoroge Kibugu showcased his exceptional talent and composure, securing second place in a field stacked with elite players. Amateur sensation Adel Balala stunned many by climbing the ranks to finish third with an impressive -10.

Veteran star Dismas Indiza and the dynamic Daniel Nduva tied for fourth at -9, both delivering shot after shot of brilliance.

The PGK Equator Tour is sponsored by NCBA, Visa, Safaricom, Britam, Kenya Airways, Johnnie Walker, and Computech.

NCBA is one of the corporate sponsors as part of its long-term vision of nurturing Kenyan talent. Throughout the tour, NCBA sponsored players Edwin Mudanyi, Erick Ooko, Abraham Galgallo, and Njuguna Ngugi are being supported with entry into tournaments, training tools, and performance improvement opportunities, allowing them to play at the highest level.

The tour commenced with a debut at Ruiru Sports Club, leading up to a highly contested second leg at Limuru Country Club, where Greg Snow emerged victorious on a total score of 276 (-12). Snow’s consistency, topped by a second-round 65, saw him hold off runner-up Safaricom’s Mohit Mediratta (278, -10) and third-placed Mutahi Kibugu (280, -8). NCBA sponsored Edwin Mudanyi finished sixth at 282 (-6), alongside other strong performances from regional players.