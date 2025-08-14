Shares

Forty-three elite golfers have today teed off the third leg of the Professional Golfers Of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour at Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort in Nyandarua County. The four-day event, running from August 14th to 17th, brings together top corporate-sponsored professionals competing for supremacy and a critical tour ranking.

The tour commenced with a debut at Ruiru Sports Club, gradually leading up to a highly contested second leg at Limuru Country Club, where Greg Snow emerged victorious on a stellar total score of 276 (-12). Snow’s consistency, topped by a second-round 65, saw him hold off runner-up Safaricom’s Mohit Mediratta (278, -10) and third-placed Mutahi Kibugu (280, -8). NCBA-sponsored Edwin Mudanyi finished sixth at 282 (-6), alongside other strong performances from regional players.

“We are proud to extend our support for golf to the professionals, so that we can play our part in having the country participate in the Olympics in 2028 for golf. Together with other sponsors, our goal is to actualize the professionals’ dreams of having a stable income and training regimen in order to focus on their form and eventually raise the Kenyan flag high on global golfing stages,” said NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora.

NCBA, as one of the corporate sponsors, has committed to supporting the sport as part of its long-term vision of nurturing Kenyan talent. Throughout the tour, NCBA sponsored players Edwin Mudanyi, Erick Ooko, Abraham Galgallo, and Njuguna Ngugi are being comprehensively supported with entry into tournaments, training tools, and performance improvement opportunities, allowing them to play at the highest level.

“By providing our professionals with top-level, consistent competition and opportunities, we’re setting them up to compete and win on the world stage, including the Olympics. We’re grateful to the corporate sponsors whose support makes this vision a reality,” said CJ Wangai, Chairman, Professional Golfers of Kenya.

Launched in mid-2025, the Equator Tour is a three-year project under PGK’s high-performance development programme. The tour continues to elevate the national golf scene and advance the journey of professionals to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.