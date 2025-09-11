Samsung Electronics East Africa has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy A07 in Kenya, the latest addition to its popular Galaxy A Series. This new smartphone is part of Samsung’s ongoing effort to make quality technology more accessible, offering a device that is reliable, immersive, and built to last.
The Samsung Galaxy A07 is designed for anyone seeking a dependable, feature-rich phone to handle daily tasks with ease. It comes in two storage options, 64 GB and 128 GB, and features a durable, slim body and a large, immersive display.
“The Samsung Galaxy A07 represents our continued commitment to democratizing technology in Kenya,” said Evelyn Munene, Product and Marketing Lead for Samsung Electronics East Africa. “We want to make innovation and quality smartphones accessible to everyone. By partnering with Watu and M-KOPA, we’re extending that promise by providing flexible payment plans, allowing more Kenyans to own a device that supports their daily needs.”
The Samsung Galaxy A Series has consistently been a top seller in Kenya, with the Samsung Galaxy A05 and A06 performing especially well due to their affordability and flexible “buy-now-pay-later” financing options. Samsung expects the new Galaxy A07 to build on this success, further expanding access to smartphones for low-income earners.
The Galaxy A07 blends innovative features with the durability Samsung is known for:
- Tough and Durable: The phone features an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, making it suitable for active, on-the-go lifestyles.
- Immersive Display: The large, bright 6.7-inch screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate is ideal for streaming, gaming, and multitasking.
- Ample Storage: With 128 GB of internal memory and 4+4 GB RAM, there’s plenty of space for photos and apps while ensuring smooth performance.
- Long-Lasting Power: A large 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging keeps the device powered through long days.
- Future-Proof: The device is guaranteed to receive six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, ensuring long-term reliability.
- Advanced Security: With Samsung Knox Vault, Theft Protection, and Auto Blocker, users have enhanced security features built right into their phone.
- Slim and Light: At just 7.6 mm thin and weighing 184 g, the Galaxy A07 is both portable and strong thanks to its GFRP build.
Whether you’re streaming, being productive, or creating content, the Galaxy A07 is designed to be a reliable everyday companion, backed by a 24-month Samsung warranty.
The Samsung Galaxy A07 is available at Samsung authorized dealers and through financing partners Watu and M-KOPA. The recommended retail price for the 4+64 GB model is Ksh. 12,800, while the 4+128 GB model is priced at Ksh. 14,600. It comes in three vibrant colors: Black, Light Violet, and Green.