Lawyer Philomena L. Mbaye has officially moved to hold organizers of the ill-fated Asake concert accountable, lodging a formal complaint with the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK). The move comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday night, which resulted in at least one confirmed death and scores of injuries.

Taking to social media to confirm the legal filing, Mbaye accused the event organizers, Tukutane Entertainment, of prioritize profits over the lives of Kenyan youth.

“We have formally lodged a complaint against Tukutane Entertainment with the CAK following their gross negligence, poor planning, and reckless endangerment of the public, driven by greed,” Mbaye stated. “Public safety must never be compromised.”

The complaint seeks to invoke consumer protection laws, arguing that ticket holders were sold a service that failed to meet basic safety standards, resulting in a catastrophic loss of life.

The concert, headlined by Nigerian superstar Asake and singer Gabzy, was intended to be a year-end highlight. However, attendees describe a scene of “pure negligence” that began long before the music started.

Key failures reported by witnesses include:

The Bottleneck: Despite the massive capacity of Nyayo Stadium, organizers reportedly funneled thousands of attendees through a single, narrow gate.

Security Lapses: Survivors noted a total lack of security checks at the entrance, with many claiming that even VIP sections were overrun by “gate-crashers” because of non-existent perimeter control.

Artist Red Flags: Hours before the stampede, Kenyan group Kodong Klan withdrew from the lineup, citing “persistent disrespect” and organizational chaos during rehearsals—an early warning sign of the night’s eventual collapse.

The tragedy has sparked a national conversation regarding the regulation of large-scale events in Kenya. While the National Police Service has launched its own inquiry into the incident, Mbaye’s petition to the CAK targets the commercial and contractual failures of the organizers.

The CAK has the power to penalize companies for “unconscionable conduct” and failure to provide services with reasonable care and skill. If the authority finds Tukutane Entertainment at fault, it could lead to heavy fines and set a significant legal precedent for the Kenyan entertainment industry.