Public outrage continues to mount following the tragic events at the Asake and Gabzy concert held at Nyayo National Stadium on December 20, 2024. The event, organized by Tukutane Entertainment, was marred by a deadly stampede that has now led to formal legal complaints and sharp criticism regarding the organizers’ response.

In the wake of the tragedy, Asake issued a personal statement expressing his devastation. Significantly, Asake’s message directly identified one of the victims, Karen Lojore, offering his heart to her family and pledging to support efforts to understand what occurred. He further emphasized that “those responsible should be held accountable”.

In contrast, the official statement released by Tukutane Entertainment has been criticized for its perceived lack of depth. While the organizers confirmed the “loss of life” and stated they were cooperating with authorities, their communication remained general and did not mention Karen Lojore or any other victims by name.

Advocate and lawyer Philomena L. Mbaye has officially escalated the matter by lodging a formal complaint with the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK). Mbaye accused the promoters of “gross negligence, poor planning, and reckless endangerment of the public, driven by greed”. The legal action seeks to hold Tukutane Entertainment accountable for failing to provide a safe environment for consumers who paid for the event.

Reports from the night describe a series of organizational breakdowns. Despite the large crowd, attendees were reportedly funneled through a single, narrow gate, creating a dangerous bottleneck. Survivors and witnesses noted several other failures, including:

This is not the first time Tukutane Entertainment has faced scrutiny. The promoter was previously involved in the 2020 “Sol Saturday” controversy, where the band Sauti Sol withdrew from a performance on the morning of the show, citing a failure to meet health and safety protocols.

May Karen Lojore rest in peace and may her family get justice.