Shares

What was billed as one of the biggest musical highlights of the year ended in heartbreak and outrage this weekend as the Asake and Gabzy concert, organized by Tukutane Entertainment, was overshadowed by the death of a young fan and a series of systemic organizational failures.

The festive atmosphere at Nyayo Stadium turned into a nightmare when a crowd stampede broke out during the event. According to reports from the scene, a woman in her 20s collapsed during the crush.

On-site paramedics performed emergency resuscitation before she was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital. Tragically, she was pronounced dead upon arrival and her body was later moved to the City Mortuary. The incident has sparked a wave of anger on social media, with many drawing chilling parallels to a 2022 crowd crush at an Asake concert in London’s Brixton Academy that also claimed lives.

While the concert proceeded despite the chaos, attendees described an experience defined by discomfort and poor planning. Fans who paid premium prices for VIP tickets were met with substandard conditions:

Many “VIP” guests were forced to sit on pillows placed directly on concrete slabs.

Dozens of ticket holders reported being unable to find any space at all within their designated zones.

A lack of running water in the restrooms further exacerbated the poor conditions during the event.

The frustration began even before the main event. On Friday, fans were left disappointed when the headliner, Asake, failed to show up for a scheduled pre-party meet-and-greet, leaving fellow artist Gabzy to attend the engagement alone.

The event’s reputation took a further hit when the Kenyan collective Kodong Klan pulled out of the lineup just hours before the show. In a public statement, the group cited “disrespect” from the organizers and one of the international artists’ teams. They alleged that their soundcheck was interfered with and that Tukutane Entertainment failed to uphold contractual agreements or protect the interests of local talent.

This is not the first time Tukutane Entertainment has faced significant backlash. The promoter was at the center of the 2020 “Sol Saturday” controversy, where Kenya’s premier band, Sauti Sol, pulled out of a concert on the morning of the show. At the time, the band cited the promoter’s failure to meet safety and health protocols.

Yesterday’s tragedy has renewed calls for stricter regulation of event promoters in Kenya and better crowd management protocols to ensure that entertainment does not come at the cost of human life.