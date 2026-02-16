Coca-Cola HBC AG has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority 75% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA). The deal, valued at approximately $3.4 billion (Ksh. 438 billion) on a total equity basis, is set to transform the Swiss-based bottler into the world’s second-largest Coca-Cola bottling partner by volume.
The transaction brings together two of the most powerful entities in the Coca-Cola system. Coca-Cola HBC will pay an initial $2.6 billion for the 75% controlling interest, split between the two current owners:
- The Coca-Cola Company is divesting a 41.52% stake, while Gutsche Family Investments (GFI), which has been involved in African bottling for over 80 years, is selling its entire 33.48% stake.
- A separate option agreement allows Coca-Cola HBC to acquire the remaining 25% still held by The Coca-Cola Company within the next six years.
- Upon completion, the combined entity will handle two-thirds of all Coca-Cola volumes in Africa, serving over 600 million consumers across 14 new markets, including South Africa, Ethiopia, and Tanzania.
- To demonstrate its long-term commitment to the continent, Coca-Cola HBC, currently listed in London and Athens, intends to pursue a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
Formed in 2016, CCBA is the undisputed giant of African bottling. Its statistics reflect a massive industrial footprint:
- Market Share: It accounts for roughly 40% of all Coca-Cola system volumes sold across the continent.
- Operations: The company operates over 35 bottling plants and services approximately 840,000 customer outlets.
- Portfolio: Beyond the flagship cola, it manages a portfolio of over 40 global and local brands, including Sprite, Fanta, and various juice and water labels.
- Accolades: Highlighting its operational standards, CCBA’s Kenyan branch was recently certified as a Top Employer” for 2026, joining its sister operations in South Africa and Ethiopia.
While the acquisition promises immense growth, it has immediately triggered a high-stakes inquiry from regional antitrust watchdogs. The COMESA Competition Commission and national regulators in Kenya, including the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), have launched a formal probe into the deal’s impact on the local market.
Kenya has become the scrutiny capital for the merger due to CCBA’s 70% value share in the country’s non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) market. Regulators are specifically looking into:
- Investigation into “cooler lending” contracts that allegedly prevent small retailers from stocking competing local brands.
- Concerns that the new giant could use its supply chain dominance to squeeze out smaller juice and bottled water manufacturers.
- Assessing whether the lack of competition following such a massive consolidation would lead to price hikes for Kenyan households.
The deal is targeted for completion by the end of 2026.