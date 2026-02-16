Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority 75% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA). The deal, valued at approximately $3.4 billion (Ksh. 438 billion) on a total equity basis, is set to transform the Swiss-based bottler into the world’s second-largest Coca-Cola bottling partner by volume.

The transaction brings together two of the most powerful entities in the Coca-Cola system. Coca-Cola HBC will pay an initial $2.6 billion for the 75% controlling interest, split between the two current owners:

The Coca-Cola Company is divesting a 41.52% stake, while Gutsche Family Investments (GFI), which has been involved in African bottling for over 80 years, is selling its entire 33.48% stake.

A separate option agreement allows Coca-Cola HBC to acquire the remaining 25% still held by The Coca-Cola Company within the next six years.

Upon completion, the combined entity will handle two-thirds of all Coca-Cola volumes in Africa, serving over 600 million consumers across 14 new markets, including South Africa, Ethiopia, and Tanzania.

To demonstrate its long-term commitment to the continent, Coca-Cola HBC, currently listed in London and Athens, intends to pursue a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Formed in 2016, CCBA is the undisputed giant of African bottling. Its statistics reflect a massive industrial footprint:

Market Share: It accounts for roughly 40% of all Coca-Cola system volumes sold across the continent.

Operations: The company operates over 35 bottling plants and services approximately 840,000 customer outlets.

Portfolio: Beyond the flagship cola, it manages a portfolio of over 40 global and local brands, including Sprite, Fanta, and various juice and water labels.

Accolades: Highlighting its operational standards, CCBA’s Kenyan branch was recently certified as a Top Employer” for 2026, joining its sister operations in South Africa and Ethiopia.

While the acquisition promises immense growth, it has immediately triggered a high-stakes inquiry from regional antitrust watchdogs. The COMESA Competition Commission and national regulators in Kenya, including the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), have launched a formal probe into the deal’s impact on the local market.

Kenya has become the scrutiny capital for the merger due to CCBA’s 70% value share in the country’s non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) market. Regulators are specifically looking into:

Investigation into “cooler lending” contracts that allegedly prevent small retailers from stocking competing local brands.

Concerns that the new giant could use its supply chain dominance to squeeze out smaller juice and bottled water manufacturers.

Assessing whether the lack of competition following such a massive consolidation would lead to price hikes for Kenyan households.

The deal is targeted for completion by the end of 2026.