Kenya’s top talents, Bensoul, Nviiri, Savara, Father Moh, Jovial, Ndovu Kuu, and Mandy have released the much-awaited music video for Tujengane on YouTube.

Each artist is known for their unique contributions to the industry, making the collaboration a burst of creativity and talent. In the video, the synergy among these artists is visible, creating a sonic experience that resonates with listeners.

The title of the song, Tujengane, translates to Let’s build each other, and hints at a positive and uplifting message within the song.

The collaboration also reflects a sense of unity, encouraging individuals to come together and support one another. The lyrics, coupled with the beats and melodies, aim to inspire and energize the audience.

The song is expected to leave a lasting impact on the industry and further solidify the reputation of Bensoul, Nviiri, Savara, Father Moh, Jovial, Ndovu Kuu, and Mandy as musical powerhouses.