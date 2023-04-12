Shares

Kenya Cane, a brand under Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) hosted The Greats’ Fest cultural trail at the coastal city of Mombasa this Saturday 8th April.

The Mombasa showdown featured live performances by Kenya Cane brand ambassador and musical extraordinaire Savara alongside performing artiste, Coster Ojwang’, and Mombasa’s finest VJ Chris and MC Gates Mgenge at Sky Lounge, Bamburi. Revelers were treated to serenades by Coster Ojwang’ and electric mixes by VJ Chris before Savara took the stage and gave an exhilarating performance of hits from his solo album “Savage Level” and fan favorites from Sauti Sol.

“The Greats’ Fest” cultural extravaganza has previously been held in Nakuru, Thika and Kisumu, offering consumers a cultural blend of great music and food paired with a legendary Kenyan spirit and featuring great local talent.

“Kenya Cane is proud to bring the Greats Fest experience once again to our consumers, this time in Mombasa. It has been a rewarding experience for us to get to connect with our consumers through this event and other brand activities. We look forward to upcoming experiences across different parts of the country for a chance to celebrate what makes them great,” said Davis Changalwa, Kenya Cane Brand Manager, EABL.

In a brand-first, Kenya Cane ran an engagement encouraging their consumers to share their stories of what made them Great and celebrated two individuals – Suleiman Mohamed, a carwash owner in Mtwapa and Keziah Mulama, a salon owner in Bombolulu, with a one-on-one with Savara.

As part of the brands Greats Toast Twice campaign, Savara has today released the official music video to his Reggae ya Kinyozi song. Reggae ya Kinyozi is part of Savara’s debut solo album, “Savage Level” which was released on February 25, 2022.

Savara had this to say, “Reggae ya Kinyozi is a recognition of every hardworking person and an appreciation of our personal journeys. It is a little reminiscent of my own. Thank you to Kenya Cane for coming through on the video. I hope you all enjoy it.”

Kennedy Mutula Marketing Manager – Sprits, KBL said, “Kenya Cane is proud to be associated with this project. It is a recognition of a true Kenyan icon and speaks to our brand’s aspirations of celebrating authentic moments in our culture.”

To mark the video release, Kenya Cane has launched a signature “Reggae ya Kinyozi” cocktail which will be available at local outlets.