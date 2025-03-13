Shares

Kenya Cane is set to host the True Kenyan Spirit Meru edition on on Saturday, March 15, at Terahs Club, in Makutano, Meru. It will be a celebration of Kenyan culture, and music.

Following the success of the Mashujaa and Jamhuri editions last year, the True Kenyan Fest will bring together Kenya Cane consumers in the Mountain region for a day of electrifying performances and vibrant celebrations.

Attendees will be treated to high energy live performances from top Kenyan artists including, C.O.G Stars Band, Kamanu, one of Meru’s rising stars, Kikuyu afro-pop sensation, Wanjine, Queen of Kikuyu Benga Joyce Wa Mama and Meru’s finest hitmaker, Nassizu Murume.

The event will be hosted by MC Nadia Mukiri and MC Eddu B, while DJ Abdalla, DJ Slim Mzuka, and DJ Super Gibz will be on the DJ decks.

“We are excited to bring the True Kenyan fest celebrations to Meru. Kenyan Cane is about celebrating the true Kenyan spirit, resilience, unity, and love for great moments. The True Kenyan Fest is our way of bringing our consumers together to enjoy music, food, diverse culture, and unforgettable experiences. We look forward to hosting an event like no other as we engage with our consumers in Meru” said Davis Changalwa, Brand Manager, Kenya Cane.

To attend the event, Kenya cane consumers and fans will be required to purchase 250ML or 350ML bottle of Kenya Cane for 1 ticket or 750ML bottle for 3 tickets.

The event will kick off from 2PM till late.