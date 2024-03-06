Shares

Kenya Cane has officially launched its new pack this weekend, 2nd March, at a consumer event in Ruai Gardens.

The event was hosted by the comic duo of MC Gathoni and Plumplum and revelers were treated to a one-of-a-kind experiential and musical extravaganza headlined by brand ambassador Savara, Prince of Rhumbacane Yaba and DJ Demakufu. It also included Mugithi artiste Waithaka Wa Jane, Artsyculture the Band and Sarakasi dancers.

Entry to the event was by purchase of Kenya Cane 250ML for 1 ticket or 750ML for 3 tickets at the gate and revelers got a chance to interact with the new packaging which was available at the outlet.

The unveil moment of the new look was led by Kenya Cane Brand Manager, Davis Changalwa, Kenya Cane Shopper Manager Mercy Gitari, Eabl Shopper Marketing Manager Spirits, Anthony Mwangi and Eabl Marketing Manager Spirits, Kennedy Mutula.

“This is a great moment for Kenya Cane, a brand that has stood the test of time and refreshing consumers 47 years down the line. It is a great honor to witness this moment which marks a new beginning for the brand. Our promise to our consumers is that, even as we transition the to the new look, we have retained the authenticity of the liquid as they have always liked it. We will work closely with our distributors across the country to ensure that the new look Kenya Cane is available at their local outlets.” Said Kenya Cane Brand Manager, Davis Changalwa.

The new pack celebrates the essence of Kenya Cane with its vibrant colors and dynamic graphics. The evolution reflects the dedication to staying true to the brand heritage while embracing the spirit of innovation.

The brand also recognized and rewarded Lilian Kisovilu and Nahason Momanyi selected from its Greats Toast Twice campaign activation to find Kenyans working towards their Greatness.