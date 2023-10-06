Shares

Kenya Cane has announced the resumption of its national cultural trail in Narok this month. The cultural extravaganzas which kicked off at The National Museum last year, have been hosted in Thika, Kisumu, Coast and Kitui, showcasing Kenya’s rich cultural diversity.

The brand continues to set itself apart by offering consumers a cultural blend of great Kenyan music and cuisine paired with a legendary Kenyan spirit and great local talent. Previous activations have featured Sammy Wagithomo and Peter Kihambati (Thika), Karanga Lazima (Kitui), Kamwana (Kisumu) alongside Coster Ojwang’, Simply Yaba and the brand

ambassador Savara Mudigi.

The Brand’s choice of Narok owing to the rich Maa culture and its people, who have remained custodians of their rich culture renowned for their elaborate attire, food, traditions and set in the scenic background of Maasai Mara with its rich ecosystem and wildlife.

As part of its Greats Toast Twice campaign celebrating Kenyans working towards their own

greatness, the brand also recognizes and rewards consumers, toasting to the small wins and

achievements that bring them closer to their ambitions and inspiring them to continue

moving forward.

Narok partygoers should look forward to an immersive brand experience featuring a line-up

of their best local artistes and DJs, authentic Maa cuisine and locally inspired cocktails.

“We are on a mission to celebrate the heart and soul of Kenya through our regional activations. Each event is a vibrant showcase of our nation’s diverse cultures, music, and cuisine, woven together with the spirit of Kenya Cane. In Narok, the cradle of Maa culture, we invite you to immerse yourself in the rich traditions of this land, toasting to the greatness of Kenyan heritage. Expect an unforgettable experience with the best local talent, authentic Maa cuisine, and cocktails inspired by the beauty of this region. Join us as we continue to raise our glasses to the small wins and aspirations of Kenyans, for it is in these moments that we find our true greatness” Said Kenya Cane Brand Manager, Davis Changalwa.