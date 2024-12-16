Shares

Kenya Cane hosted an unforgettable experience at the True Kenyan Fest, Jamhuri Edition, held this past weekend at Club 034 in Kitengela. The night was a celebration bringing to life the brand’s promise as the ultimate expression of the True Kenyan Spirit.

The event was a sensory journey, blending electrifying entertainment, cultural pride, and the unmatched taste of Kenya Cane. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the phenomenal performances by Savara and Yaba.

Every element of the True Kenyan Fest was designed to leave a lasting impression. From captivating performances by Savara, Yaba, Laiso, and Maima, that highlighted Kenya’s diverse musical excellence to the stellar DJ lineup featuring DJ ROQ, Julie the DJ, DJ Adalla, and Selekta Outlaw that brought the house down with energetic beats keeping the crowd energized.

Hosted by the dynamic duo of MC Prince and MC Tricky, the night was filled with energy, laughter, and unforgettable moments with their signature charm, ensuring laughter and joy filled the air throughout the night.

“The True Kenyan Fest, Jamhuri Edition, was a beautiful way to honor Kenya’s rich heritage and the diverse cultures that make us who we are. From the music and art to the unmistakable taste of Kenya Cane, we created a space where Kenyans could come together and celebrate their pride, resilience, and unity. This event exemplified Kenya Cane’s commitment to being not just a drink but a cultural icon that embodies the True Kenyan Spirit giving Kenyans a moment to celebrate our shared pride and heritage.” Said Davis Changalwa, Brand Manager Kenya Cane, Kenya Breweries.

Kenya Cane brought its heritage to life through signature cocktails crafted with local flavors, offering guests a taste of Kenya in every sip. Consumers enjoyed Kenyan-inspired cuisine specially prepared with unique flavors that captured the essence of the nation.

The True Kenyan fest Jamhuri edition was the second event under Kenyan Cane’s new campaign, The True Kenya Spirit launched in Kakamega one month ago on Mashujaa day.

Kenya Cane is a triple-distilled spirit made from fermented sugarcane. Its fermentation and distillation process creates a distinct flavor. Since its foundation in 1976, it is available in several variants, including KC Smooth, KC Coconut, KC Pineapple, and KC Citrus Fusion.