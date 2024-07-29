Shares

Bensoul, has released his latest masterpiece, The Party & The After Party album. The album which is a blend of rich, soulful melodies and poignant lyrics is a testament to his evolution as an artist and independent musician.

This is Bensoul’s second album but his first under his own record label Sudah Nation which he formed after leaving Sol Generation. It allowed him to have creative control over his music which can be seen in his new album.

He left Sol generation in early 2023 citing the need to explore on his own following the lessons he gathered under the wings of the Sauti Sol training program.

Spotify indicated that in the last 12 months, his music appeared in over 300,000 playlists which shows his wide appeal. Interestingly, his music is played by a larger male audience at 57% with female being 40%. Also, younger adults take the lead as part of his key audience with 33% of his listeners being aged between 23-27 takes leads in terms of numbers, and those aged between 18-22 years old come in second.

Bensouls music has an international audience with the top streaming countries being Kenya, Uganda, United States, South Africa, United Kingdom, Tanzania, Nigeria, Canada, Germany and Australia. His top streamed songs over the last 28 days were Nakufa , Navutishwa, Elevated, Thick Thighs , Nairobi [feat.Mejja].