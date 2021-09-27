Shares

13-year old Shanah Manjeru gospel musician from Kenya has received a nomination in the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) with her song God Will Make A Way. AFRIMA is a music awards event for Africa which boasts of hosting the who-is-who in Africa’s top musicians. She is one among only a few Kenyan musicians nominated.

With the nomination, Shanah has become the youngest ever AFRIMA nominee, a position previously held by Nikita Kering at 17 years old. The nomination is a recognition that Kenya hosts young musical talents that have the potential of impacting Africa and the globe.

Kenya’s nominees include the following.

Karun – I Know, Xenia Manasseh – Low Key, Nikita Kering – Ex, are Kenya’s front runners for the Best Female East Africa. Bensoul – Nairobi, Nviiri – Niko Sawa, Sauti Sol – Rhumba Japani, have been shortlisted for Best Male East Africa. Roadman’s visual for Bensoul’s Nairobi will contest for Best African video. Shekinah – Fixate featuring Bey T has been shortlisted for Best Female Artiste Southern Africa. Nikita Kering – EX African R&B, Xeniah – Low Key feature in the Most Promising African Artiste. Nikita Kering – Ex, Bensoul – Nairobi are Songwriters of the Year. Ethic Entertainment and Sauti Sol will go head-on for Best African Group or Duo. Tetu Shani and RASH hold it down for Kenya in Best African Rock category. Elsa Majimbo will round up proceedings with Personality of the Year.

This year’s AFRIMA nomination list was from over 8,880 song submissions, which were adjudicated by an international jury. The list features over 400 songs from artistes in the 30 continental and 10 regional categories cutting across African talents and creatives living on the continent and the Diaspora.

Voting opens on 27 September, and where Shanah shall compete for the coveted award with other musicians in her category from across Africa. The Awards LIVE event will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from 19-21 November 2021.