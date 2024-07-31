Shares

TikTok has announced its inaugural Visionary Voices List for Africa. This list recognizes 15 individuals at the forefront of industry-shifting innovation, viral trends elevating African music, transforming entertainment spaces, and cultural representation.

The Visionary Voices Africa List also highlights the significant impact the honourees have on media, entertainment, and cultural representation across Africa. They are celebrated in three categories; Creators, Small-Owned Businesses, and Industry Disruptors.

The Creators category acknowledges those who have captivated audiences with their engaging and dynamic content, including comedians, sports enthusiasts, dancers, etc. In the Small-Owned Businesses category, TikTok honours entrepreneurs who use the platform to showcase their unique products and services. Lastly, the Industry Disruptors category recognizes individuals who are challenging conventional industries with innovative perspectives by reshaping their fields and driving positive change through a hunger for success.

Four Kenyan creators made it to the list in different categories. Comedian Elsa Majimbo was named in the Creators category for her unique comedy style and massive influence on her audience. Another Kenyan Arap Uria, is a sports content creator who combines a love for sports with creativity to entertain and educate. He was named in the Creators category.

Mwangi Muthoni, the genius behind Dreadlocks Nairobi, is another Kenyan who made it to the list in the Small-Owned Businesses category. With his creativity, business acumen, and use of TikTok, Mwangi has transformed his salon into Kenya’s hot spot for natural dreadlocks.

Bolo Bespoke, a fashion designer from Nairobi is the fourth Kenyan named in the list, also in the Small-Owned Businesses category. Bolo uses TikTok to showcase his unique designs and the vivacious culture of his fashion house, Bespoke City.

Listed below are the Africa 2024 Visionary Voices, in no particular order.

Creators category

@elsa.majimbo (Kenya) – Elsa Majimbo is a comedian from Kenya now residing in the US, who shot to international fame in 2020 with her viral skits. Her hilarious style has skyrocketed her to international fame, with her now working as a full-time content creator sharing entertaining story time videos and a fashionista adored by stars like Beyoncé.

@moghelingz (South Africa) – Banele Ndaba, known as Moghelingz, is known for relatable TikTok sketches that see his take on a nostalgic journey through African culture. His account is all about engaging, educating, and entertaining his audience with satirical comedy, fabulousness, and dance, putting South African dance moves on the Afronation stage in Portugal recently.

@chadjones (South Africa) – Chad Jones lights up our screens as a dynamic content creator from South Africa, famous for his dance videos featuring his family. The videos show them dancing to a mix of gqom, kwaito, amapiano, and afrobeats styles while making the dances accessible to everyone through step-by-step tutorials. If his parents can, you can too.

@arapuria (Kenya) – Arap Uria, with 1.5 million followers and 5.6 million views, is a sports content creator who combines a love for sports with creativity to entertain and educate. He is your go-to influencer and content creator for all things sports.

@__iremide (Nigeria) – Iremide is a digital creator with a unique style, focusing on lifestyle, education, and community content. Winner of the TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 in the Lifestyle and Education Category, she wields significant influence and embraces the diversity of African culture in her content.

Small-Owned Business category

@dreadlocksnairobikenya (Kenya) – Mwangi Muthoni, the genius behind Dreadlocks Nairobi, has transformed his salon into Kenya’s hot spot for natural dreadlocks. With his flair for style and passion for locks, Mwangi makes sure every client leaves looking fabulous.

@kaylakimkay (South Africa) – Kayla Kim Kay is a TikTok creator, entrepreneur and influential business leader from South Africa. As CEO of Afrocurl, she spearheads growth and innovation, earning acclaim as a top industry voice and in her content, she shows her followers how to get the job done in style. Beyond business, Kayla is dedicated to mentoring and community empowerment.

@blaqboi__vic (Nigeria) – Blaqboi Victor, from Plateau State, Nigeria, wears many hats as a TikTok creator, actor and filmmaker. In 2023, he launched his own film production company, producing and sharing impactful short films on his platform.

@bolobespoke (Kenya) – Bolo Bespoke, a fashion designer from Nairobi, Kenya, uses TikTok to showcase his unique designs and the vivacious culture of his fashion house, Bespoke City. Having styled many Kenyan celebrities, such as Prince Indah, Bolo has become a TikTok sensation and a standout figure in the fashion scene.

@Rethread_ (South Africa) – Alexa Schempers, the founder and creative director of the Cape Town-based fashion label Rethread, is a self-trained fashion designer with a background in business and marketing. As a TikTok creator, she shares her journey in building a fashion business and her passion for expressive fashion.

Industry Disruptors category

@burnaboyofficial (Nigeria) – Burna Boy, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is a Nigerian Grammy Award-winning artist based in the US known for his Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and pop hits. His music resonates deeply with themes of social consciousness and African pride, contributing to his global acclaim.

@hildabaci (Nigeria) – Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, is a powerhouse! Her titles include TV producer, actress, presenter, and entrepreneur, running My Food by Hilda and Hilda Baci Academy. Hilda’s passion for cooking, connecting with communities, and cinematography shines through her TikTok and social media videos.

@popi_sibiya (South Africa) – Popi Sibiya is a go-to African travel vlogger who’s all about “edutainment” and aims to inspire with a twist that challenges your worldview about the continent. As a storyteller, Popi raises awareness about issues happening in the countries she visits, of which the most recent visit was Congo.

@thejoyofficialmus (South Africa) – The Joy brews up instant euphoria with their mix of traditional Zulu beats and modern acapella vibes. Just recently, the group performed at Coachella, alongside Doja Cat to open her headline performance. Since their debut EP “Amabutho” wowed critics, hits like “Egoli” and “Mountain” have kept the party going.

@uncle.waffles (Swaziland) – Uncle Waffles, a Swazi-born DJ and record producer based in South Africa, is known for her vibrant stage presence and viral TikTok dance challenges. Celebrated for her work in the amapiano genre, she has been dubbed the ‘princess of amapiano’ by Billboard.