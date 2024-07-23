Shares

TikTok has announced a partnership with Eventbrite to offer event creators a new way to promote their events and sell tickets. With the new partnership, Eventbrite creators and TikTok users can now add direct Eventbrite links to their TikTok videos. This will help their TikTok audiences to discover event details and purchase tickets without ever leaving the app.

Additionally, through this partnership, any TikTok user can easily become an event creator by hosting their events on Eventbrite, and seamlessly promote, and sell tickets directly to the TikTok community. This offers a great opportunity for any TikTok user to share events with TikTok’s fan communities such as #BookTok, #NewMusic, or #FoodTok.

This tool will also benefit local and independent event creators by offering a platform that helps grow their presence and bring more people together through unique live experiences. With the ease of adding Eventbrite links to TikTok videos, even smaller events can gain significant exposure, fostering a thriving and inclusive community while contributing to a more diverse event landscape.

The new feature is available in several countries across Sub-Saharan Africa where both TikTok and Eventbrite services are available. Eligible events must be physical, publicly-listed on Eventbrite, have paid tickets, and occur within the next 90 days, or 180 days for music events.

“We’re giving creators a simple way to jump into trending conversations and bring online communities together in real life through events they’re passionate about. With this partnership, millions of people can now easily discover and attend the best events in their cities, right from where the conversation is happening on TikTok,” said Ted Dworkin, Chief Product Officer at Eventbrite.

On his part, Isaac Bess, Global Head of Distribution Partnerships at TikTok stated, “TikTok is a global community of over a billion people, who share their real-world joy, passions and experiences with other like-minded users. Eventbrite has the same ultimate goal: to connect communities, whether it be at festivals, concerts or neighborhood gatherings. Our partnership with Eventbrite will help event creators to connect with the TikTok community, and introduce a wealth of fantastic real-world events to our users.”