TikTok has launched product features in a bid to support its vision to help its community access factual and authoritative information about the Kenyan general elections ahead of 9 August.

These efforts are part of TikTok’s commitment to curb misinformation in the lead up to the elections and ensure that information is disseminated responsibly.

TikTok believes in collaboration with various stakeholders, to help strengthen its efforts to protect against harm and misuse on its platform. This is why the entertainment app works with an array of experts and organizations to help promote safety on TikTok.

Towards this, the team from TikTok conducted week-long engagements in Kenya targeting NGOs, government, media, corporate organisations, civil societies, educational institutions and other role-players that form part of the TikTok community in Kenya.

These stakeholder engagements in conjunction with the launch of the elections hub in Kenya affirms TikTok’s commitment to being a responsible industry leader that aims to make a positive impact in Africa and throughout the world.

“We are engaging with diverse stakeholders in Kenya to discuss opportunities and challenges for dynamic solutions in a fast-paced digital world. Our resolve is to spread positivity in markets where we operate as we promote peaceful coexistence,” said TikTok’s SSA Government Relations, Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda.

As part of the initiative, TikTok launched a 3-part series titled #TikTokForPeace in partnership with Article19 which is a series of TikTok LIVE streams hosted at Strathmore University, Policy Innovation centre and streamed on the Article19 TikTok page featuring key opinion formers in government, civil society and academia, to focus on tolerance, building bridges and active citizenship.

In Kenya and beyond, the TikTok community is encouraged to be a part of the campaign by reporting harmful content that appears untrue and fuels any political intolerance in any way. TikTok is a platform that encourages authentic and entertaining content that speaks to the important message of national and global harmony.

As an entertainment platform, TikTok continuously updates its community with innovative features and functions to enhance their experience, and supports these developments with robust tools and controls that help users to manage the content they consume on the platform.