Kenya’s vibrant social media landscape also has niche within its bustling TikTok community: Kenyan BookTok. Here, a growing number of passionate individuals are using short-form video to share their love of literature, transforming book recommendations and discussions into engaging and accessible content.

From lively reviews and creative book aesthetics to insightful analyses and author spotlights, these Kenyan BookTokers are fostering a unique literary culture, connecting readers across the country and beyond, and even influencing reading habits in exciting new ways.

Here are some of the key voices shaping this digital literary movement:

1. @themaguga– The Maguga aka Magunga Williams is a man with many talents. He is a photographer, was a blogger, owned a book store and has good taste in books . He shares his all time favourites with his followers on TikTok. Watch here and Watch here

2. @eunnyversal She is a self-published author and editor. Despite being a trained engineer, Eunniah chose a life of writing and publishing. She has written four books and edited an anthology of short stories, and was the 2023 Maisha Yetu Young Writer of the Year (Female). She provides book reviews and recommendations to her audience on her TikTok account. Watch here

3. @thebook_hermit- With a mix of humor and passion, this avid reader brings books to life for her followers. She offers lively reviews and handy tips on where to find great reads. Watch here.

4. Lydiaslibrary– has transformed her love for reading into a passion, where she shares insightful book reviews and recommendations, focusing on the best of African literature. She also offers her followers tips to help them start reading books Watch here

5. @Mugure.nessa– Mugure takes her audience on a monthly reading adventure through her book club picks. With deep dives, reviews, and relatable commentary, her content is both engaging and enriching. Watch here

6. @he1ium– She channeled her love and passion for books into creating Bookish, a game that lets book lovers enjoy and explore their reads in a fun and exciting new way. Watch Here