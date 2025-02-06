Shares

TikTok claims to have removed over 334,000 videos in Kenya for violating its Community Guidelines according to its latest Q3 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

The company says that the 88.9% of the videos were taken down before they could be viewed by others, and 93% removed within 24 hours of posting.

Globally, TikTok removed over 147 million videos during the same period, with 118 million detected and removed through automated systems.

TikTok is a popular platform in Kenya with users creating various content including using it for political activism and others even earning the creating sponsored content on the platform.

Find the Q3 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report here.