TikTok and the African Union Commission (AUC) recently announced a partnership to bolster online safety awareness among the youth in Africa. The online safety awareness campaign is dubbed #SaferTogether, and aims to educate and engage young people, parents, teachers and, leaders through in-app and on-ground activities.

This collaboration emerges at a critical moment, addressing the urgent need for digital safety amidst the unique challenges faced by the continent. With the rapid proliferation of social media platforms, there have been rising concerns for the safety of its youngest citizens.

This initiative will include a comprehensive in-app campaign featuring educational videos on internet safety, supported by hashtag challenges and content creator safety endorsements. Additionally, TikTok and the AUC will distribute ‘Digital Safety Toolkits’ to aid teachers and guardians in addressing crucial digital safety issues. These resources are accessible on TikTok through a dedicated microsite, serving as an interactive guide for promoting safer online practices.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, Government Relations and Public Policy Director for TikTok, Sub-Saharan Africa noted, “We are proud to team up with the African Union Commission’s Women, Gender, and Youth Directorate (WGYD) to make the digital world safer for all of us here in Africa. Our #SaferTogether partnership with the African Union Commission’s Women, Gender and Youth Directorate reinforces TikTok’s deep commitment to the diverse tapestry of markets across Africa.”

Through continental frameworks and initiatives, AUC aims to champion increased access to digital platforms for the youth and also promote their safety to address issues related to unsafe internet use.

In a bid to keep the community safe and inclusive, TikTok has implemented strict Community Guidelines and robust moderation policies. The platform continues to encourage active user participation in safeguarding the community, urging users to report any content that violates guidelines and engage with one another respectfully. Through the fusion of technology and education, this partnership will also equip young individuals with the tools and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of the digital realm.