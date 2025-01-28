Shares

The African Research and Innovation Hub @IATF has been launched during the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025). It is made possible by the Afreximbank, in collaboration with African Union Commission and AfCFTA Secretariat.

The African Research and Innovation Hub @IATF key objective is to boost academic research output and increase collaboration between academia, industry, and policy makers across Africa in the bid to drive forward intra-African trade and industrialisation.

The platform will provide an opportunity for African, Caribbean and Diaspora lecturers, students, and researchers to showcase innovative research and prototypes that contribute towards intra-African trade and industrialisation. It will also seek to develop industry collaborations and exchange knowledge with leading professionals in the field during IATF2025 in Algiers, Algeria from September 4-10, 2025.

The African Research and Innovation Hub @IATF will promote and commercialise African research and innovation. It will provide access to more comprehensive information, relevant data, and literature whilst exposing national researchers to potential investors or venture capitalists who could assist with commercialising their research output and prototypes.

A key objective of the Hub is to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among lecturers and students by connecting them to trade exhibitions, start-up pitches, and networking opportunities with business leaders, potentially leading to new start-ups and increased academic-industry collaborations. It also provides opportunities for networking and potential collaboration with others in academia and practitioners across the continent, research institutions, industry, and policymakers.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank said: “IATF2025 is an important moment for African research and innovation, bringing together the brightest minds from universities and research institutions to contribute towards promoting intra-African trade and industrialisation. The African Research and Innovation Hub @IATF will serve as a groundbreaking platform for African, Caribbean and Diaspora lecturers, students, and researchers to demonstrate their capabilities, and connect with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers. This is more than an opportunity to display research; it’s a unique moment to shape the future of intra-African trade and industrialisation to drive economic growth across the continent.”

Entries will be judged by a panel consisting of distinguished trade experts, scholars, and industry leaders from across Africa. The panel will evaluate submissions based on innovation, relevance to African trade and industrialisation, and the potential for practical application.

Candidates should demonstrate a number of key criteria – including academic excellence and a passion for advancing research on intra-African trade, industrialisation, leadership and initiative in projects related to trade, industrialisation and innovation, and regional economic integration.

University Lecturers, University Students, and Researchers Affiliated with National Research Institutions from Africa, the Diaspora including the Caribbean are invited to submit their applications directly through this email: ARIH@intrafricantradefair.com by 28 March 2025, 23:59 GMT. More details here 2025.iatf.africa/africa-research-and-innovation-hub-iatf.