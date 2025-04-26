Shares

Guinness Smooth launched new Make It Yours campaign at Konqa254 on Thursday, 24th April. The new campaign invites the next generation of Guinness drinkers to reimagine their world through creativity, self-expression, and community-inspired collaboration.

The event showcased a bold new identity and a fashion-forward take on what it means to truly make it yours. The Konqa254 launch event featured fashion presentations by Kenyan designers Martin Emojong and Lucarindii.

Emojong, known for blending traditional Kenyan textiles with modern silhouettes, and Lucarindii, recognized for bold, colorful streetwear using sustainable materials, each created striking, reimagined fashion pieces that pushed creative boundaries.

Speaking at the launch, Henrietta Reed, Marketing Manager at Guinness, stated, “Nairobi’s vibrant creative scene and its spirit of innovation make it the ideal launchpad for the Guinness Smooth ‘Make It Yours’ campaign. We are thrilled to collaborate with local talent like Luca and Emojong, whose unique perspectives perfectly embody the campaign’s message. ‘Make It Yours’ is an invitation to our consumers to embrace their individuality, connect with their communities, and shape a bolder, more expressive world.”

Guinness Smooth is available at popular outlets across the country, including Konqa 254, Enkarre Lounge, Tamasha Eldoret, Geco cafe, and many more. You can also purchase Guinness Smooth on The Bar KE.