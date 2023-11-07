Shares

Guinness has announced that it will be hosting an electrifying event for football fans guaranteed to take their viewing experience to unprecedented heights! The event will take place on the 11th and 12th November at the EDGE Convention Centre.

Towards this Guinness has carefully crafted this experience in collaboration with some of the most passionate football fans to bring you the best fan experience.

Fans will be able to step into the ultimate way to watch the match, with the best screens, audio, snacks, atmosphere and prizes to be won. It will be a place to enjoy the passion, camaraderie and banter that makes football the heartbeat of our nation.

“At Guinness we’re just as passionate about football as our fans are. We know that the fans are the true heart of football, their passion, energy and knowledge of the game is what makes the fandom experience in Kenya so special. That’s why we’re putting the fans’ voice and experience at the centre of this epic event. From screen positioning and audio quality – down to the comfort of the seating, tastiness of the snacks and of course the coldness of the Guinness, we’ve carefully considered every little detail to ensure that our fans have the unforgettable experience they deserve.’’ Said Guinness Marketing Manager Henrietta Reed.

As part of its commitment to the fans, Guinness has assembled a committee of the most passionate football fans in Kenya. The Guinness Committee led by The Chairman; G Money will bring their specific expertise and the voice of the fans to curate a next level live football viewing experience that is made by the fans, for the fans and carefully crafted by Guinness.

Matchday Optics Officer, Zuhum Omar has been searching high and low with Guinness to find the optimum HD screens so that no fan misses any matchday moment whilst Entertainment Officer, Lotan Salapei has been selecting Kenya’s top music icons including Fena Gitu and Bien Aime to continue the celebrations post-match and of course Director of Drinks Analysis, Carol Radull has been passionately perfecting the temperature of the Guinness fridges to ensure that fans can enjoy every moment of the action with a perfectly chilled Guinness.

And if that wasn’t enough, Guinness will be celebrating those football fans whose knowledge of the game goes to the next level with fantastic prizes to be won including the ultimate matchday experience of being whisked off to catch the action in real life in England! Don’t miss out on this epic celebration of Kenyan football fandom, sign up here to guarantee your spot.