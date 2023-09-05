Shares

Football season is back and as usual, Guinness wants to make matchdays this season even brighter for some lucky fans by giving them matchday experiences like no other.

Over the weekend, Guinness treated a lucky fan and his friends to an immersive football experience with the most comfortable of seating and set against a backdrop of spectacular of views. But of course, the match couldn’t kick off without a perfectly chilled beer. This saw the lucky fans were treated to a cold one being delivered to them from the skies as a drone landed just in time for them to sit back and catch all the action with their Guinness in hand.

Guinness Marketing Manager Henrietta Reed said, “Fans are at the heart of matchdays and Guinness, as the Beer of matchdays wants to ensure that football fans get the viewing experience that they deserve. So, we are thrilled to have given our super fans an unforgettable matchday and we look forward to making more matchdays shine bright for more fans this season. Keep an eye out on our social channels for more Matchday surprises to come.”