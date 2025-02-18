Shares

Guinness Smooth has unveiled a new look that includes a redesigned bottle. The launch of the new brand identity also coincided with the launch of the Make It Yours campaign, inviting the next generation to reimagine their world through creativity and community-driven collaboration.

The Make It Yours campaign will launch with two commercials featuring fashion collectives from East and West Africa. Their founders, Jomi Bello and Troy, will share their personal journeys of reimagination and the role their communities play in co-creating their designs.

While the look has evolved, Guinness Smooth remains the same great-tasting liquid, balancing roasted barley and sweet malt.

“Our new Guinness Smooth look is a celebration of creativity and reimagination, and we’re thrilled to launch it across Kenya with Make It Yours. Through this campaign, we want to invite and encourage a new generation of drinkers to enjoy Guinness Smooth and reimagine the world around them,” said Henrietta Reed, Marketing Manager, Guinness.

Guinness Smooth in the new look bottle is available across the country at popular outlets such as K1 Klubhouse, Bar Next Door, Baniyas Square, The Yacht Lounge, Black Pearl and online at ke.thebar.com