EABL beer brand, Guinness Smooth, has announced that it has launched a new campaign featuring Wakadinali, Chris Kaiga and Le Band.

At the event on October 8 at TRM Rooftop, the brand will bring to life what the Smooth flowing, easy going campaign is all about. Guinness Smooth will provide an action packed featuring musical performance by the afore mentioned artists and will also feature performances by Veryl Mkali, Dj Daq Child and DJ Sir M.

Guinness Marketing Manager, Wanjiru Murage says “We believe that life is best enjoyed with an easy-going positive outlook, a playful spirit, and an openness to flow smoothly with new possibilities. Guinness Smooth is the perfect blend of rich malty notes balanced with sweetness to create a flavourful beer with an extra smooth finish. We have curated this event to celebrate the smoothness of our beer and give our drinkers nothing but good vibes so they can create beautiful meaningful experiences together whilst they enjoy the delicious and smooth taste of Guinness Smooth,”

Launched in 2003, Guinness Smooth offers all the characteristics of Guinness stout with an extra smooth finish. It has rich malty flavours and hints of sweetness balance perfectly in the swirl of countless minute bubbles to deliver a stout with lots of character and an extra smooth finish. The beer was developed by the Guinness master brewers with the support of KBL’s brewing team in Kenya.