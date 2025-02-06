Shares

Guinness hosted a live football viewing experience at the Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road over the weekend. A a lucky fan win a trip to watch a Live Premier League match in the UK, and two others got player-signed Liverpool and Manchester City jerseys.

Manchester United fan John Lichuma won an all-expense paid trip to watch a live EPL match in the UK courtesy of Guinness Cleansheet challenge. Lichuma beat 10 other finalists in the EPL trivia that tested football fans’ knowledge of the Premier League, a life changing moment for him despite Sunday not being a great day for Manchester.

4000 more football fans were treated to the epic two-day Guinness Matchday experience at the Bar Next Door on February 1 and 2, featuring live screening of the weekend’s EPL matches and punditry by the biggest names in Kenya’s EPL fanbase. They include Manchester United die-hard fan Willis Raburu, Gunner’s top fan Carol Radull and City boy Lotan Salapei.

The Guinness Matchday experience featured multiple big screens and crisp audio, allowing fans to catch every action and moment in HD in a football-charged atmosphere.

On Saturday 1st, football fans enjoyed all the day’s matches including Nottingham Forest’s 7-0 win over Brighton and Everton’s 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City. League leaders Liverpool also trounced in form Bournemouth 2-0 in their away game.

Newcastle lost to Fulham 2-1 at home, Southampton beat Ipswich 2-1 while Wolves ended Aston Villa’s six game unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory.

The high stakes Sunday clash between Arsenal and Manchester City brought the Guinness Matchday to a climatic end with a 5-1 win for the Gunners. Earlier on, Manchester United had lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace at home and Tottenham bounced back with a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Speaking at the event, Guinness Marketing Manager, Henrietta Reed said, “It has been amazing to see the passion for the game exuded by the fans who showed up. We are delighted to have created a home for football fans at the Guinness Matchday where they can come together, celebrate their love for the beautiful game, and enjoy a premium viewing experience with an ice-cold Guinness in hand.”

The Guinness Matchday experience extended beyond the live matches, offering a vibrant entertainment lineup and live music performances by Khaligraph Jones and Bensoul. The DJ line up included the legendary DJ John Rabar alongside deejays Pskratch, Andre, CNG, ITE and WAL.