Guinness, which is the official beer of the Premier League, recently hosted a matchday experience to kick off the 24/25 season of the Premier League. The two-day live football experience was held at the Black Pearl Lounge in Kisumu.

Fans who attended the Guinness Matchday on 17th-18th August at the Black Pearl Lounge in Kisumu were able to experience the first of this season’s matches on big screens, with crisp audio and top-tier entertainment.

The Guinness Matchday Committee included Director of Drinks Analysis, Carol Radull, Chief Entertainment Officer Lotan Salapei, and Chief Snacks Officer Nana Owiti. The committee has been hard at work, crafting the ultimate live football experience with Guinness to keep the energy high long after the final whistle.

Speaking ahead of the match day experience, Henrietta Reed, Marketing Manager at Guinness, KBL said, “This new season of The Premier League is an incredibly special one for Guinness. Guinness has always had a strong connection with football but now as the official Beer of the Premier League we are bringing our fans even more epic live football and delivering on our promise to ensure they have a cold, fresh Guinness to enjoy all the EPL action with.”

“Just like The Premier League teams, Guinness prides itself on the quality of its craft, and so our teams have been working around the clock to ensure that all the fans who go to the Guinness Matchday this weekend at The Black Pearl Lounge in Kisumu get the freshest, coldest Guinness there is,” Reed added.