Guinness hosted more than 5,000 fans for a two-day match day experience at Baniyas Square, Eldoret over the weekend. The organizing committee was led by Chairperson G Money, and worked with Eldoret local Arap Uria to curate the perfect experience.

Also present at the match-day experience were Director of Drinks Analysis, Carol Radull, Chief Entertainment Officer, Lotan Salapei, Chief Snacks Officer, Nana Owiti, and Chief Vibes Officer Willis Raburu. The organizing committee brought together a set of skills to provide an unforgettable experience. The venue was equipped with large watching screens, sound, drinks, food and good entertainment.

Guinness also offered attendees the chance to showcase their football mastery in the Guinness Clean Sheet challenge, where winners won an all-expenses-paid trip to watch a live football match in England. In the challenge hosted by media personalities Maina Kageni and Mukami Wambora, participants were challenged to keep a ‘clean sheet’ by giving all correct responses to football trivia. The challenge was won by Felix Takona Karbolo and Christopher Omung’ala.

During the two days’ experience, fans enjoyed live viewing of the Newcastle match against West Ham on Saturday closing off with the high-stakes title decider Manchester City vs. Arsenal game on Sunday. Entertainment was led by DJ sets from DJ Tibbz and Lisney on Saturday and DJ Protégé and DJ Pierra on Sunday with performances by Bensoul and Bien.

Speaking at the event, Guinness Marketing Manager Henrietta Reed said, “At Guinness, we are as passionate about football as our drinkers. It is our mission to create unforgettable matchday experiences for our fans, where their love of the game is at the heart of everything we bring to the event. We have designed everything meticulously with the help of our Guinness Matchday Committee and we can’t wait to create even more exciting moments for our fans in the future, so stay tuned to our brand pages.”