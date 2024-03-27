Shares

Guinness and its Matchday Committee, led by Chairman G-Money, are taking the live football experience on the road starting with this weekend.

The journey will begin this weekend in Eldoret at Baniyas Square where fans will enjoy live football plus snacks paired with ice-cold Guinness and top-tier entertainment. They will also get the chance to showcase their football knowledge in the Clean Sheet Challenge where the winner will be flown to a live football match in the UK.

Launched in November last year, Guinness Matchday brings together the most passionate of football fans to celebrate the camaraderie and banter that makes football the nations heartbeat.

“As a brand, our passion for football mirrors that of our fans. We recognize that fans are the heartbeat of football – their unwavering passion, energy, and deep understanding of the game make the Kenyan football experience truly unique. That’s why we’re thrilled to spotlight the fans’ and give them the experience they deserve at this epic Guinness Matchday in Eldoret, the city of champions. From crystal-clear visuals and high-quality audio to comfortable seating and perfectly served ice-cold Guinness, we’ve left no stone unturned to ensure an unforgettable experience,” Henrietta Reed, Marketing Manager at Guinness Kenya at Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

In line with its commitment to making matchday a fan-driven experience, Guinness has brought back the Guinness Matchday committee, led by Chairman G-Money to be the voice of the fans, and help deliver an unmatched football experience in the City of Champions.

The event’s Chief Entertainment Officer, Lotan Salapei, has selected Kenya’s top musicians including Ben Sol and Bien Aime to ensure that fans enjoy the celebrations post-match. Director of Drinks Analysis, Carol Radull is on top of making sure that the fans enjoy every moment of the action with a perfectly chilled Guinness and of course Nana Owiti, the Chief Snack officer promises the tastiest of delicacies at Baniyas Square.