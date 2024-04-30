Phone manufacturer OPPO recently launched its newest flagship, the Oppo Reno11 F 5G, in the Kenyan market.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G is available for purchase across all OPPO Stores country wide, OPPO Kenya Website and eCommerce platforms at a recommended retail price (RRP) of Ksh. 49,999.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with 256 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM. It runs on Android 14 + ColorOS 14.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G comes with a triple camera setup at the back with 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro). It also comes with a 32 MP selfie camera.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G comes with a large 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging.

We secured a review unit and here are our first impressions;