Phone manufacturer OPPO Kenya has today announced the launch of its newest smartphone, the OPPO Reno11 F 5G.

The new smartphone is a sibling to the Oppo Reno11 5G and the Oppo Reno11 Pro which were launched in the Kenyan market in January this year.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G will be available for purchase from today April 17 2024 across all OPPO Stores country wide, OPPO Kenya Website and eCommerce platforms at recommended retail price (RRP) Ksh. 49,999.

“OPPO Reno11F 5G’s thin and light design is loaded with personality, and its stunning, immersive screen and smart experiences make it a joy to use. Streaming, taking photos, browsing and living life to the max, it’s a durable companion that lasts all day and charges quickly,” said Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager OPPO Kenya.

The OPPO Reno11F 5G comes with Magnetic Particle Design and immersive screen, slim and lightweight at 7.54mm and weighs just 177 grams. It comes in two colours i.e. Palm Green inspired by emerald and deep green tones with subtle sparkles and Ocean Blue.

It comes with a borderless 120Hz AMOLED 6.7 inch screen with an ultra-slim 1.47mm border on either side of the display which creates an almost all-screen experience, with its 93.4% screen-to-body ratio.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G comes with a triple camera setup at the back with 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro). It also comes with a 32 MP selfie camera.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with 256 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM. You can get an additional 8GB with RAM Expansion option. Internal storage can also be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.

It runs on Android 14 + ColorOS 14. ColorOS 14’s efficiency computing system, Trinity Engine, ensures fast and smooth performance. ROM Vitalisation can save up to 23GB of extra space from a total 256GB internal storage, by compressing unused data and removing duplicated files.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G comes with a large 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging. According to the company, the Reno11F 5G can charge to 31% in just 10 minutes and reach 100% in only 47 minutes.

The OPPO Reno11F 5G is available for sale in OPPO stores country wide, OPPO Kenya Website and on e-commerce platforms such as Jumia, Kilimall at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 49,999. As an exclusive launch promotion, customers who purchase the OPPO Reno11F 5G will get a gift from OPPO Kenya.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

Dimensions: 6.34 x 2.94 x 0.30 inches

Weight: 177 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.7 inches AMOLED

OS: Android 14, ColorOS 14

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 7050 (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB

Rear camera: Triple camera setup

Main: 64MP; f/1.7; FOV 81°; 6P lens; AF supported; OIS not supported

Wide: 8MP; f/2.2; FOV 112°; 5P lens; fixed focus

Macro: 2MP; f/2.4; FOV 89°; 3P+IR lens; fixed focus

Shooting modes: Rear: Pro, Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Extra HD, Pano, Macro, Slow-motion, Time-Lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, Text Scanner, and Google lens

Selfie camera: 32MP

Shooting modes: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Pano, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker

Battery: 5000 mAh, non-removable with 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging