Shares

Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Oppo released the 11th iteration of the Reno series which it launched in the Kenyan market in January this year. The manufacturer’s newest flagship boasts a sleek dual-curve design and comes in two unique colours that give the Reno11 an alluring charm.

This edition comes in two variants, Oppo Reno11 and Oppo Reno11 Pro, running on the 5G platform for network connectivity.

We’ve prepared a detailed review of the Oppo Reno11 sharing what to expect should you choose to buy one.

Out of the box

The Oppo Reno11 is packaged in a white box with an iridescent patch taking up about two-thirds of the front of it. This patch has the device’s series number on it in keeping with Oppo’s packaging convention.

The device’s name is also featured on the right side of the box. The left side has a continuation of the iridescent patch on it while the top side of the box has a sticker showing the serial number of the device. The bottom is plain while the back has a sticker with some of the device’s specifications and factory contact details.

Inside the packaging, you’ll find the device covered in a translucent plastic sleeve and placed atop a moulded partition. Under the partition is a smaller box which has the safety and setup guides as well as a protective case which matches the colour of the respective device it is packaged with. There is also a SIM key.

Below this box is the 67-watt fast-charging power brick and a USB to Type-C charging cable for the device. The Reno11 is not sold with a pair of headphones.

Specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5

Dimensions: 6.34 X 2.93 X 0.31 inches

Weight: 182 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual standby)

Screen: 6.7 inches

Operating system: Android 14, ColorOS 14

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7050

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: ARM Mali-G68 MC4

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 12GB UFS2.2

Main camera: 50MP; f/1.8; FOV 79°; 5P lens; AF; closed-loop focus motor; supporting OIS Wide: 8MP; f/2.2; FOV 112°; 5P lens Telephoto: 32MP; f/2; FOV 49°; 6P lens; supporting AF

Selfie camera: 32MP; f/2.4; FOV 89°; 5P lens

Battery: 5000 mAh

Colour: Wave Green and Rock Grey

Exterior and Dimensions

The most striking feature of the Oppo Reno11 which is also easily unnoticeable when the device is on a surface, is the 3D dual-curved front and back. The sides on the longest edges of the device taper in to give a slimmer silhouette to an already minimalist thickness that measures only 0.31 inches at its thickest point.

The Reno11 sits so comfortably in hand that coupled with the textured plastic back gives a sense of security when using it. It also helps that it is not a fingerprint magnet with its matte finish meaning less cleaning should you choose to use it without its protective case.

The Reno11 has a total of 3 physical buttons all located on the right edge of the device. The volume rocker sits above the power button, all with a minimalist footprint ensuring the exterior maintains that sleek look. The left edge is plain.

The top edge has the first of the device’s two sets of loudspeakers for a surround sound effect. This edge also has an infrared port for remote functionality the Reno11 has either through pre-installed or downloadable applications. To round off the elements on the top edge is a secondary microphone which captures ambient sound that is then filtered out during phone calls for improved sound quality.

The bottom edge has the remaining exterior elements, including the dual Nano-SIM tray and a dedicated MicroSDXC card slot. There is also the charging port, the primary microphone for phone calls, and the other loudspeaker for surround sound capability.

The back of the Oppo Reno11 5G gives the device a lot of its appeal with the multistep camera bump and minimalist branding where the “Oppo” tag is placed slightly above the bottom edge.

The three lenses are placed on the camera bump while the dual LED flashlight is placed to the side of the camera bump.

All this is neatly presented on a device with a glass front, plastic frame and plastic back which measures 6.34 inches at its longest sides, 2.93 inches at its widest point, and 0.31 inches in thickness. It weighs 182 grams making it a relatively light device for its myriad of capabilities.

Screen and Camera

High refresh rates are a mainstay of almost all flagship devices released in the last few years, and the Oppo Reno11 5G is no exception. The customizable refresh rate can be set to its peak of 120Hz when running graphic-intensive functions like gaming or to enhance the browsing experience. It can further be dialled down to save energy when the device charge runs low.

The 6.7-inch screen with Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 for protection has 800 nits when in high brightness mode to compensate for ambient lighting. This ensures a user can still comfortably use the device. When setting the brightness manually, a user has 950 nits of peak brightness though this will significantly drain the battery and in some instances raise the temperature of the device.

The Reno11 has an advertised screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent which coupled with its 1080 by 2412 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio produces a stunning 394 pixel-per-inch density. This guarantees a user crisp images and videos. This is further enhanced by the Reno11’s HDR10+ capability. This function displayed a wider array of colours and contrast between light and dark colours giving a life-life rendition of on-screen content.

The triple camera setup will especially be a fan favourite as the Reno11 prides itself on producing stellar portraiture. To achieve this accolade, the Reno11 is fitted with a 32-megapixel telephoto lens that has an aperture opening of 23.5mm which lets in more light and is responsible for the bokeh effect that the device produces.

The main camera is a 50-megapixel lens with optical image stabilization that takes steady shots and is a capable shooter in both bright and dimly lit settings.

The ultrawide-angled 8-megapixel with its 112-degree field of view enables capturing of wide settings for a bigger composition. This is especially handy for shooting landscapes.

Then there’s the equally capable 32-megapixel front-facing camera with a wide-angle lens for easily capturing a large composition.

Performance, Storage and Battery

The performance of smartphones relative to their components is dependent on how those components are positioned around each other. The chipset inside the Reno11 for instance is a 6-nanometer 7050 MediaTek Dimensity processor. The small real estate it occupies makes it power-efficient while delivering great performance.

The octa-core CPU is composed of 2 Cortex-A78 processors capable of running functions at 2.6GHz, and a further 6 Cortex-A55 processors each operating at a speed of 2GHz. The graphics card on the Reno11 is a Mali-G68 card which renders images well.

To aid the smooth running of all these functions, the Reno11 is fitted with 12GB of RAM, a high figure when considering the 8GB standard for the last few years. And it doesn’t end there. The Reno11 runs on the UFS2.2 system which enables expanding the RAM by allocating free ROM for increased performance.

Given that this device has 256GB of ROM, diverting some to improve performance doesn’t affect the Reno11’s storage capabilities. And for extra storage, the smartphone’s internal storage can be expanded by way of using a MicroSDXC.

The operating system of choice for this device is Android14, the newest iteration of the world’s most used smartphone operating system. Oppo also pre-installs its custom ColorOS skin in its 14th iteration alongside Android 14. The skin boosts customization capabilities enabling users to set up the device to suit their personality and preferences.

The Reno11 is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery which provides a full day’s use under normal circumstances.

The device also excels when it comes to recharging. It is supplied with a 67-watt fast-charging power brick which can get it from no charge to 100 per cent in 45 minutes according to the manufacturer. The Reno11 is also capable of reverse charging so it can be used as a powering back up for a second smartphone.

Its charging brick also has a Power Delivery system which enables it to charge other devices.

Communication, Connectivity and Sensors

Oppo has made this flagship device capable of maintaining connectivity across many areas even where network connectivity is low. It covers a range between 2G and 5G giving users access regardless of network signal strength.

The Reno11 also gets a boost in Bluetooth capability with the 5.3 connectivity version that guarantees steady data transfer while also using less power. Dual-band Wi-Fi comes as standard on the Reno11 providing reliable and fast connection to Wi-Fi systems. Wi-Fi Direct capabilities enable the smartphone to transfer data between compatible devices.

A fingerprint sensor that secures the device as well as functions of an array of applications is placed under the glass display of the Reno11. Other sensors include the accelerometer, a gyro, a proximity sensor and an electronic compass.

The USB Type-C 2.0 On The Go (OTG) enables the Reno11 to be used as a mass storage device by transferring data between a computer and the device using the USB Type-C cable.

Our verdict

The Oppo Reno11 5G is as practical as it is aesthetically pleasing. It has great power management and matches its great cameras with ample storage, not just for photos, but also for music so you can carry the things that matter to you along with you. Its ability to store power for extended periods coupled with its ability to recharge quickly make the Reno11 a handy travel companion.

The limited colour options and the requirement to purchase additional accessories to use a wired connection for audio playback are the only drawbacks of the Reno11.

The flagship device has a lot more working for it than against it and for this reason, we would highly recommend purchasing a unit if you’re in the market for a smartphone upgrade.

The Reno11 Series is available for purchase at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 67,999 for the Reno11 5G and Ksh. 85,999 for the Reno11 Pro 5G. It is available for sale at OPPO stores country wide, the OPPO Kenya Website and on e-commerce partners, Jumia, Kilimall.