OPPO Kenya has announced that it will launch its newest flagship device series, the OPPO Reno13 series, on February 28th 2025. The series will be available in two variants with two colours each: The Reno13 F 5G in Plum Purple and Graphite Grey and the Reno13 F in Graphite Grey and Skyline Blue.

The OPPO Reno13 series is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8350 processor and it will run on Android 15 + ColorOS 15. It will come with 512GB internal storage, and a 5600 mAh battery.. It also comes with a triple camera main camera i.e. 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a 50 MP selfie camera.

The OPPO Reno13 series launch will be screened on OPPO Kenya’s social media channels YouTube, Facebook, Tiktok; and on TV47 and KTN on February 28th, 2025 at 7:30PM.

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

Dimensions: 6.22 x 2.94 x 0.28 inches

Weight: 181 grams

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 7i), aluminum alloy frame, glass back

SIM: Dual SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM

Screen: 6.59 inch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

OS: Android 15, ColorOS 15

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 8350 (4 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.35 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×3.20 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.20 GHz Cortex-A510)

GPU: Mali G615-MC6

Internal storage: 512GB

RAM: 16GB

Main Camera: Triple camera set up

50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 115˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 50 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide), AF

Features: Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery: 5600 mAh

Colours: Plume White, Luminous Blue, Black, Purple, Blue