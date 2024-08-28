Shares

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently launched its newest flagship, the Oppo Reno12 series in Kenya. The company launched two variants in the series i.e. the Oppo Reno12 5G and the Oppo Reno12 F.

Both devices feature a host of generative AI integrations that optimize the Oppo Reno12 series for creativity and productivity.

AI Recording Summary is the Reno12 series’ productivity tool, which allows users to capture the important elements of any audio recording in text form. It eliminates the additional step of transcribing a recording, which often lengthens the time it takes to get work done.

The tool, which comes pre-installed into the Oppo Reno12 F and Oppo Reno12 5G, does away with costly subscriptions for stand-alone transcription AI tools currently available in the market.

With photography and software enhancement forming a major line item for those looking to purchase a smartphone, the Reno12 series has this utility covered with the AI studio tool.

This tool alters photos, either taken from the gallery or taken straight through the application via the selfie and primary cameras. The edits are thematic and range from oriental, to futuristic.

The tool makes the resultant GenAI photos shareable on social media platforms, giving the devices a community-centric appeal.

All AI features on the Oppo Reno12 F and the Oppo Reno12 5G require an initial update upon first powering up either device after purchase. And afte the update is run, GenAI opens users to a world of possibilities.

And speaking of purchase, the Oppo Reno12 5G is available for sale at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 69,999, while the Oppo Reno 12 F is available at Ksh. 49,999.

Pre-orders for the Oppo Reno12 series are open from August 23rd, 2024 to September 1st, 2024, via the Oppo Kenya website, Oppo brand stores, and partner e-commerce platforms and distributors countrywide.

As part of a special pre-order campaign, customers who purchase any Reno12 series device using their LOOP Card or LOOP App will receive up to Ksh 6,000 cashback and a special pre-order gift.

The OPPO Reno12 5G comes in two colours i.e. Matte Brown and Astro Silver while the OPPO Reno12 f 5G is available in Olive Green and Amber Orange.

Kindly find our review of the OPPO Reno12 AI features in the video below;